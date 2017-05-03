X's release spring training & exhibition schedule

The Explorers start spring training on Saturday and will play five exhibition games.

The Sioux City Explorers 2017 spring training roster is set and the X’s will begin day one of spring training this Saturday, May 6 at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park with 28 players in camp (16 pitchers, 2 catchers, 6 infielders, and 4 outfielders). Of the 28 players that will report for day one of spring training, there will be eight returners from the 2016 squad that claimed the 2016 Central Division Championship.

After the first day of practice, the X’s will travel to Seward, NE on Sunday, May 7 to play the Lincoln Saltdogs in the first of five scheduled exhibition contests with the first pitch set for 5:05 PM. The following day the X’s will head to Yankton, SD to take on the Sioux Falls Canaries at 6:00 PM at Riverside Park.

The X’s will then hold three more days of spring training before loading the bus Friday May 12 in route to Huron, SD for exhibition game number three versus the Sioux Falls Canaries in a 6:00 PM contest. On Saturday, May 13, the X’s will head to Kingsley, IA for a 6:05 PM game versus the Lincoln Saltdogs before heading to Vermillion, SD to wrap up their exhibition schedule on Sunday, May 14 for a 2:05 PM game versus the Saltdogs.

The X’s will be hosting a free youth baseball clinic from 2:00-4:00 PM prior to the exhibition game in Kingsley, IA and from 12:00-1:00 PM before the exhibition game in Vermillion, SD.

After three more days of spring training, the X’s will open their 25th season of baseball in Siouxland at home on Thursday, May 18th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries in a 7:05 PM contest with magnet schedule giveaway night thanks to Wells Fargo Bank. The X’s will host the Canaries again on Friday night before playing the final two games of the opening four game series in Sioux Falls.

Order your tickets for the 2017 home opener (May 18th) by stopping down to the stadium box office at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park, online at www.xsbaseball.com, or by calling 712-277-WINS (9467). Group rates available for groups of 20 or more for all (50) home games on the 2017 schedule. To view the 2017 spring training roster, please visit www.xsbaseball.com.

2017 Spring Training Schedule:

Saturday, May 6 - 11:00am - 3:00pm (Mercy Field @ Lewis & Clark Park)

Sunday, May 7 - Exhibition game in Seward, NE vs. Lincoln Saltdogs - 5:05PM

Monday, May 8 - Exhibition game in Yankton, SD versus Sioux Falls - 6:00PM

Tuesday, May 9 - 11:00am - 3:00pm (Mercy Field @ Lewis & Clark Park)

Wednesday, May 10 - 11:00am - 3:00pm (Mercy Field @ Lewis & Clark Park)

Thursday, May 11 - 11:00am - 3:00pm (Mercy Field @ Lewis & Clark Park)

Friday, May 12 - Exhibition game in Huron, SD vs. Sioux Falls Canaries - 6:00PM

Saturday, May 13 - Exhibition game in Kingsley, IA vs. Lincoln Saltdogs - 6:05PM

Sunday, May 14 - Exhibition game in Vermillion, SD vs. Lincoln Saltdogs - 2:05PM

Monday, May 15 - 11:00am - 3:00pm (Mercy Field @ Lewis & Clark Park)

Tuesday, May 16 - 11:00am - 3:00pm (Mercy Field @ Lewis & Clark Park)

Wednesday, May 17 - 8:00pm (Mercy Field @ Lewis & Clark Park)

*All spring training practices will be open to the media and general public.