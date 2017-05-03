NAIA extends women's basketball contract with Sioux City

The NAIA II women's basketball tournament will stay in Sioux City for at least two more years.

After completing its 20th straight year as host for the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship in March 2017, the City of Sioux City earns a two-year extension to continue its duties. The Tyson Events Center will serve as the venue for the event through 2019. The 2018 championship is slated to run March 7-13, and the 2019 event will take place March 6-12.

“Sioux City has been a tremendous partner to host this event for the NAIA,” said Jim Carr, NAIA President and CEO. “We are thrilled that we will be able to grow and develop this championship and our relationship with the city even deeper. We have seen exceptional success in our time there, and look forward to continuing to give our student-athletes the best experience possible.”

Sioux City has played host for this event since 1998, and next season will celebrate the 21st consecutive year. In 2008, the city also took over hosting duties for the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship, and has been the home ever since.

“Extending our contract with the NAIA to over 20 years is very exciting,” said local Co-Tournament Director Corey Westra.”This tournament is one of the top highlights on the Sioux City calendar every year and this city continues to embrace this outstanding event and make it better every year.”

The event includes 32 teams made up of automatic qualifiers who won their conference, and at-large berths as well as a host-berth. The teams compete in a single-elimination format over the course of six days. The bracket includes four quadrants which have seeds 1-8 in each segment. The national championship games take place Tuesday, and are available to watch on ESPN3.