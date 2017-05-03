Woodbury County sheriff details inmate transportation security following fatal deputy shooting

Every day, deputies across the nation are responsible for transporting inmates.

The tragedy in Pottawattamie County has put security concerns to the forefront of many peoples minds.

So, just how do departments make sure their deputies remain safe during transportation?

"We train consistently. Probably the most important thing is that we train" says Major Greg Stallman with the Woodbury County Sheriff's office.

Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputies train for any possible situation that may occur.

That training helps the deputies, even when they work with the same inmates daily.

"When you deal with an inmate population, you get familiar with these people and you can become comfortable. So, if you follow the guidelines, what you're supposed to do, your correct searches, the right restraint devices put on the individual. You can still treat them with respect and have that relationship but that's what it is. It's a work relationship," says Stallman.

Luckily deputies here at Woodbury County don't have to go very far to transport inmates. It's right across the street.

There is also another security measure in place for deputies when handling inmates.

"You get classified when you come into the jail. So, whatever our classification tells us we can have anywhere from two officers to on an individual to four to six depending on the charges that you come in with. So, we rely on our classification team" says Stallman.

The Woodbury County Sheriffs office has escort lists.

Inmates on these lists get more deputies than a typical inmate.

Despite the tragedy in Pottawattamie County, protocol at the Woodbury County Jail won't change.

But, deputies will continue to train for anything situation.