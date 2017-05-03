Bandits use old-school ground game to stay in first place

After a 7-1 start, the Sioux City Bandits are in first place in the North Conference of Champions Indoor Football. Sioux City avenged their only loss of the season, beating West Michigan 53-37 last Saturday and they're getting it done on the ground.

The Bandits lead the league with 908 rushing yards through eight games. That's 131 yards more than the next closest team. Indoor football is usually dominated by throwing teams, but Sioux City is last in passing yards and last in passing touchdowns. The Bandits are proving that an 'old school' approach can still work.

"I think our running backs like being here where we run the ball and we play more traditional outdoor football in a confined space," said head coach Erv Strohbeen. "We're playing a different brand of football up here than they do down south. They're going to have gaudy passing numbers and we might have more of the rushing totals in the league."

Coach Strohbeen was an offensive lineman for the Bandits franchise for nine years. He has an appreciation for the running game and opponents know what they're going to get. Sioux City leads the CIF with 40 rushing touchdowns and is averaging almost five yards per carry, second best in the league.

"The boys that pass and catch, it's going to come for them," said running back Dominique Carson. "The one's that are running right now, we're pretty much already in rhythm. Hopefully with the playoffs coming at the end of the season, the passing will get going and we'll actually need them at the end."

The Bandits play at Bismarck, North Dakota on Saturday. After a bye week, Sioux City is back home to play Bismark again on Saturday, May 20.