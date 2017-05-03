Showers today, but sun tomorrow

We've seen some showers, and even a couple of thunderstorms, make their way across the area with most places not seeing a lot of rain out of this system.

Most of our rain chances will be moving out of Siouxland by about 10 pm and then clearing is going to be taking place after that.

That means Thursday will be a day of sunshine and very nice temperatures with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

We'll be putting up with a bit of a breeze tomorrow that will be out of the north between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Warmer weather is going to keep moving in as highs could move from the low 70s on Friday to the mid to upper 70s over the weekend all under mostly sunny skies.

A few clouds may move in on Monday and we'll have to watch for a small shower chance but it would be a very small chance at this point and mainly to the west.

We could hit 80 degrees by Tuesday and then a chance of some thunderstorms move in by mid-week with highs on Wednesday again near 80 degrees.