Family environment returns at Sioux City farmers market

The first day of the Sioux City farmers market's 2017 season was cool and wet.



The recent cold weather has affected crops for farmers.



"Rain and the cold weather both have hampered growth and getting it in the ground period." said Kenny Tietsort, farmer.



Despite the slow start it could have been worse.



"Our fruit trees did not get frost. We dodged a bullet the last week into week and a half. That could have happened and that would have been disastrous." said Tietsort.



The return of the market was not hampered by the weather though.



Wednesday's crowd was eager to shop for fresh fruits and vegetables.



At the farmer's market you'll find all sorts of produce like this rhubarb that I have right here. But that's not all you'll find when you come here.



Crafts and parkas were among other items for sale.



Live music was also on hand.



The vendors jump in on the shopping and also relish the opportunity to catch up with their friends.



"We usually go from booth to booth and shop for our personal things. Also I shop for our business a little bit when they have fruits or when the apples are out and, you know, some of the pumpkins and stuff later on in the season. We pick those up and actually use those in the pastries so it's kind of like recycling the product a little bit." said Iris Hammer, The Pastry Parlor.



"We all keep in touch with each other and it's a pretty tight family here really. Everybody knows everybody and we get along good." said Tietsort.



Organizers for the market are working to make it even more inviting.



"We are in the works of getting more food trucks down here on Wednesdays to create that ready-to-eat atmosphere where people in the businesses surrounding where we're at can come down and grab lunch and also grab their groceries." said Becky Kempers, Market Manager.



The family atmosphere at the market continues rain or shine.