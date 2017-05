Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff, on Friday, to honor Deputy Burbridge and other peace officers in Iowa killed in the line of duty.

The annual Iowa Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony takes place on Friday at 10:00am at the Capitol Complex in Des Moines.

The Governor also encouraging everyone in the state of Iowa to fly their flags at half staff for National Peace Officer Week. It's from May 15th through May 19th.