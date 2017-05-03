Two Estherville, IA men arrested following drug transaction

On Tuesday May 2nd, 2017, an Estherville Police Officer was on patrol in the 10 Block of Central Avenue when he observed two males and one female subject acting in a suspicious manner. As he passed the subjects, he observed the two males conduct a hand to hand transaction.

The officer stopped to investigate the incident. As a result of the investigation, Officers determined that the transaction was in fact a drug deal. Officers identified Cody Strayer, age 29, of Estherville as the person that made the delivery of marijuana. The other subject was identified as Juan Rodriguez-Guevara, age 33, also of Estherville.

Both subjects were arrested and transported to the Emmet County Jail. Strayer was charged with Delivery of Marijuana, a Class D Felony. Rodriguez-Guevara was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana. Both subjects remain in the Emmet County Jail on the charges. Both suspects will make an initial appearance before an Emmet County Magistrate this morning.