Two Estherville, IA men arrested following drug transaction

Posted:
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -

On Tuesday May 2nd, 2017, an Estherville Police Officer was on patrol in the 10 Block of Central Avenue when he observed two males and one female subject acting in a suspicious manner. As he passed the subjects, he observed the two males conduct a hand to hand transaction.

The officer stopped to investigate the incident. As a result of the investigation, Officers determined that the transaction was in fact a drug deal. Officers identified Cody Strayer, age 29, of Estherville as the person that made the delivery of marijuana. The other subject was identified as Juan Rodriguez-Guevara, age 33, also of Estherville.

Both subjects were arrested and transported to the Emmet County Jail. Strayer was charged with Delivery of Marijuana, a Class D Felony. Rodriguez-Guevara was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana. Both subjects remain in the Emmet County Jail on the charges. Both suspects will make an initial appearance before an Emmet County Magistrate this morning.

