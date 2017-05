A Sioux Center, Iowa, man will be behind bars for more than six years after attempting to distribute nearly 25 pounds of meth.

25-year old Sergio Lopez-Granillo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth.

In his plea hearing, Lopez-Granillo admitted to attempting to distribute pure meth-- from 2015 through September 2016-- in Iowa and Minnesota. During this time he purchased nearly 25 pounds of meth for redistribution and use in Iowa.