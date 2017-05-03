Woodbury County Sheriff's Office honors Pottawattamie County deputies

"It's shocking," said Chuck Jorgensen, of the Woodbury County Jail. "It's numbing."

There are very few words to describe the tragedy that happened in Council Bluffs Monday.

Pottawattamie County Deputy Mark Burbridge and Deputy Pat Morgan were shot while transporting an inmate to the jail.

12-year veteran Burbridge did not survive.

"I'm not even sure if there's words to explain it," Sgt. Randy Uhl, of the Woodbury County Jail. "It's just devastating you know, especially for his family."

The incident left an imprint on law enforcement agencies throughout Iowa, including in Woodbury County.

"We met them when we were assigned to work change of venue trial down in Council Bluffs a couple months ago," said Uhl.

And, it wasn't long before a bond was formed between the two departments.

"Everybody that worked in court security, Deputy Burbridge and Morgan included, did everything they could to assist us on a daily basis and we had the opportunity to talk to them everyday," said Jorgensen.

During those talks, they were able to learn more about their brothers in brown, including plans Burbridge had with his family.

"He was looking forward to the summer and you know, obviously all that's been taken away," said Uhl. "It's just unfathomable and quite frankly still in shock that this has happened to the guys that we worked with down there so closely."

But, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office is making sure Burbridge's life is not forgotten.

"We wear black bands on our badges when law enforcement officers have lost their lives and it's a respect," said Uhl. "It's out of respect for them."

And a wreath sits in the Law Enforcement Center's lobby, with the black and blue ribbon, reflecting on Burbridge's life and service.

"We talked to Deputy Burbridge everyday and he was, he was always smiling," said Jorgensen. "He was always friendly and I could tell that wasn't an act. That was genuinely who he was."

Now his legacy is shared through his colleagues and family.

And, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office leaves them with a final message.

"I wouldn't know where to start," said Jorgensen. "I can't even comprehend it. Other than, we're all with you."

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office says they wish Deputy Morgan a speedy recovery.

They also give their condolences to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office.