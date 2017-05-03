Siouxland Officials Association honors members; awards scholarships

The people who officiate high school sports don't always get the recognition they deserve. The Siouxland Officials Association threw themselves a party on Wednesday. The S.O.A. held their annual banquet after another successful school year.

The event was at the Willow Creek Golf Club in Le Mars. The officials recognized some of their own who had been honored by the state of Iowa for their work.

Northwest Missouri State Director of Athletics Mel Tjeerdsma was the guest speaker. He won three national titles as the head football coach with the Bearcats after winning a state title at Sioux Center High School in 1972 and spending eight years at Northwestern College in Orange City.

"It's important because officials are important," said Tjeerdsma. "And honestly, we're running short on officials. It's not an exciting thing for a lot of people to do but we need young people to be officials and to give back."

"Without officials and umpires, we can't have ball games and we can't have high school athletics," said SOA President Brad Te Grootenhuis. "We try to show the appreciation. We invite the state to come down with some representatives and they also show their recognition to us."

The Association also awarded six Sportsmanship Scholarships, worth $500 each, to graduating high school seniors.