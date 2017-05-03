Local leaders attend 63rd Annual Siouxland-Washington Conference

Tonight, local leaders met with national lawmakers for the 63rd annual Siouxland-Washington Conference.

On the menu; topics like tax and health care reform, infrastructure and creating jobs for the tri-state area.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson met the Siouxland delegation....saying the Trump Administration will make good on campaign economic promises...as members demand action.

"Actually do something....get together and pass laws that will really benefit people. in our area workforce development is a huge and critical issue. we cannot grow without additional workers, " said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott.

Business leaders also want tax relief.

"Lower the corporate tax rate number one...but as an escort for us..the personal rate needs to come down as well. anytime that we can reduce that amount of tax is a benefit all around," said Brian Crichton, CEO of CMBA Architects.

The delegation is spending two jam-packed days...meeting with members of congress from the tri-state area....to talk about issues from repealing Obamacare to getting more money to build roads..

This 63rd annual conference comes at a time when President Trump is putting a lot of heat on congress to get both a tax reform bill and health care bill passed. senators promise progress is being made on both.

Iowa Senator Charles Grassley says his constituents' health care concerns are critical after Blue Cross and Aetna pulled out of the exchange.

"We have two companies left...very small...we're getting word that another may pull out...so we could easily have 23,000 Iowans unable to get health insurance even though they are eligible for the subsidy," said Grassley.

On Thursday...some members plan a trip to the Naval Academy in Annapolis where the USS Sioux City combat ship will be commissioned....at a time when President Trump is building up the military.

"President Trump and the new administration is working towards doing the things they said they would do during the campaign and that's a very positive sign," said Barbara Sloniker, Executive Vice President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

"The President won both Iowa and Nebraska and I think he can be polarizing, but I think people are hoping his pro-business activities or mindset will spill over to economic growth," said Lance Morgan, Chairman of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

Growth this delegation hopes will lead to more jobs for the Siouxland community.

