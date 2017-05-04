Visitors continue to flock to Madison County despite bridge arson

An arson fire isn't keeping visitors from checking out the covered bridges of Madison County.

"We stopped to Casey Store and the lady was telling us that one burn down it was only 14 miles from where we were so we decided to take time and come and see them," said Bill and Marilyn Weil of Colorado.

At the Hogback Bridge Visitors from Colorado and Arizona stopping to explore the area.

At the Madison County Chamber of Commerce visitors are still coming...as though nothing has happened.

"I would say we not have any sort of impact negatively we certainly had a lot of out reach from folks around the state wide to know how they can get involved and how they can help which feels good it's nice to know that others love our covered bridges too," said Heather Riley, Winterset Chamber.

Now the chamber is involved with a local group looking to raise funds for for a new bridge.

The cost could run around $1.2 million ..it was around $700,000 to replace the original bridge which burned in 2002.

"But in terms of people coming in the door and ring the chamber find out about what there is to do and see here Madison County this is a busy time for us anyway once we get into may we put a lot of phone calls a lot of people coming in from all over the world wanting to see our covered bridges," said Riley.

"I read the book the Bridges of Madison County...come and see them," said Marilyn Weil.

The Madison County Historic Preservation Commission is looking for donations to build a new Cedar Bridge.



