Abortion dominates legislative debate on Nebraska budget - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Abortion dominates legislative debate on Nebraska budget

Posted:
Abortion concerns are dominating a legislative debate over the Nebraska state budget Abortion concerns are dominating a legislative debate over the Nebraska state budget
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Abortion concerns are dominating a legislative debate over the Nebraska state budget.

Lawmakers who support abortion rights argued Wednesday that senators should strip out a budget provision that could lead to funding cuts for abortion providers. Opponents say the proposal could force clinics throughout the state to cut services or close, leaving thousands of women without access to reproductive health care. The proposal would allow state officials to reduce or eliminate federal funding for the state's two Planned Parenthood Clinics that perform abortions. But it also could mean less funding for clinics that specialize in reproductive health but don't provide abortions.

Lawmakers will have to come up with another $50 million to balance the state budget, based on the latest revenue projections.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.