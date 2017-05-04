South Dakota city begins big soybean plant project - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota city begins big soybean plant project

Posted:
Aberdeen, South Dakota is building a soybean processing plant expected to handle 20 percent of the region's beans Aberdeen, South Dakota is building a soybean processing plant expected to handle 20 percent of the region's beans
ABERDEEN, SD (AP) -

A northeastern South Dakota city is building a soybean processing plant expected to handle 20 percent of the region's beans.

The Aberdeen News reports that the city of Aberdeen held a groundbreaking Wednesday for the Ag Processing Inc. plant. It's expected to employ about 50 people and will buy soybeans within a 100-mile radius of the city.

Though the cost of the project hasn't been disclosed, Aberdeen Mayor Mike Levsen says the facility is expected to be the biggest economic development project in city history.

Ag Processing CEO Keith Spackler says the Aberdeen facility will be the company's largest investment.

U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics show that last year, South Dakota farmers planted 5.2 million acres and harvested more than 250 million bushels of soybeans.

The plant is scheduled to begin operating in 2019.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.