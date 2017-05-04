Sunshine is back in Siouxland, beautiful stretch ahead

The showers and clouds that we saw yesterday have moved out of the viewing area and we are waking up to clear skies as high pressure has been building in. This will keep us in a northerly flow regime which could become a little breezy today with winds out of the North at 10-20 mph. Even with the northerly flow, temps will be topping out near 70°. There could also be some patchy fog, mainly near our river valleys so if you encounter any of that, please take it slow. Lows dip back into the lower 40s under starlit skies which is fairly seasonable for this time of the year.

Our warming trend continues into Friday with temps surging back up towards 73° under abundant sunshine. We'll see beautiful, blue skies right into the weekend as this ridge of high pressure holds strong. Middle to upper 70s can be expected Saturday and Sunday afternoon with even warmer reading expected to start next week. A few more clouds will roll into the sky by Monday as a warm front will be lifting through the area. This will allow temps to rise towards 80° and even above heading into Tuesday and Wednesday. An isolated storm is possible Monday as the front works through with a better chance of showers and storms arriving by Wednesday-Thursday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer