Tokyo turned stormy earlier in the week

Lightning lights up the night sky over Tokyo

Folks in Japan's capital got a surprise on Monday as weather turned from summery to lightning and even hail.



A clear morning suddenly gave way to thunderstorms.

A cold front dropped hail-like precipitation on Kanagawa west of central Tokyo.

Powerful thunderheads passed over the area bringing heavy rain and hail.

A blackout briefly halted service on the bullet train.

Weather officials called for people to look out for lightning strikes, violent gusts, hail and sudden downpours.