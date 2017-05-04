Tokyo turned stormy earlier in the week - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tokyo turned stormy earlier in the week

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Lightning lights up the night sky over Tokyo Lightning lights up the night sky over Tokyo
(NBC News) -

Folks in Japan's capital got a surprise on Monday as weather turned from summery to lightning and even hail.


A clear morning suddenly gave way to thunderstorms.

A cold front dropped hail-like precipitation on Kanagawa west of central Tokyo.

Powerful thunderheads passed over the area bringing heavy rain and hail.

A blackout briefly halted service on the bullet train.

Weather officials called for people to look out for lightning strikes, violent gusts, hail and sudden downpours.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.