Tokyo turned stormy earlier in the week

Lightning lights up the night sky over Tokyo
(NBC News) -
Folks in Japan's capital got a surprise on Monday as weather turned from summery to lightning and even hail.
A clear morning suddenly gave way to thunderstorms.
A cold front dropped hail-like precipitation on Kanagawa west of central Tokyo.
Powerful thunderheads passed over the area bringing heavy rain and hail.
A blackout briefly halted service on the bullet train.
Weather officials called for people to look out for lightning strikes, violent gusts, hail and sudden downpours.