Widespread flooding reaches "epic proportions" across the Midwest, and forecasters warn it's going to get worse.

Floodwaters are on the rise across the Midwest after a weather system that drenched much of the region.

Thousands have been forced from their homes.

Rivers are still rising, and breaches are possible along dozens of levees in the two states.

Arkansas' governor described the flooding so far as being of "epic proportions" and deployed the National Guard to help with relief and evacuations.

The eastern Seaboard is now bracing for rain from the same system.

