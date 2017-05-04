Autumn's Center prepares to serve 1,000th child

In 2013, 3-year-old Autumn Elgersma died from abuse suffered at the hands of her Orange City, Iowa, daycare provider. A children's center, which is named in her memory, is approaching a major milestone.

A decade ago, the seed was planted for what would become Autumn's Center. It's a place to cater to kids abused physically and mentally, or have substance abuse problems. It was Autumn's tragic death that served as the catalyst for change. When social worker Kim Scorza sought to help northwest Iowa kids, in groundbreaking new ways, she had only two requests of Spencer, Iowa-based Seasons Center for Mental Health. "I needed a Blackberry, and I wanted them to give me permission to open a children's center," said Kim Scorza, Autumn's Center President & CEO. "The Blackberry was easy for them. The children's center... I'm sure, to this day, they thought 'it's never gonna happen, so we'll just acquiesce and say yes'."

Seeing so many families struggle, Scorza was determined. "And, I was like, 'this isn't okay'," said Scorza. She bought a building, in Spencer, and started fundraising in October of 2013. That same month came 3-year-old Autumn Elgersma's death. "Autumn's death really shook a lot off people," Scorza said. "I think it made abuse very real." Autumn's death fueled fundraising for Scorza's children's center, which opened on the anniversary of Autumn's passing. It now bears her name, and is ready to serve it's 1,000th child. "It's beneficial because we provide such a wide array of services to different kids and different ages, and to their families," Annie Downing, Autumn's Center Outpatient Therapist.



Success has been bittersweet because it shows that so many northwest Iowa children need the help. "We need to get ahead of this, we need to look at prevention and early intervention because that works," Scorza said.

As need grows, Autumn's Center will grow as well. They've bought a neighboring building and have plans to expand. Also on the horizon is Camp Autumn. It's a place to serve these kids for up to nine weeks in the summer. It opens June 5th, near Sutherland, Iowa.