U.S. Education Dept. honors sustainability efforts at Iowa Lakes Community College

By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -

A national honor for sustainability efforts made by Iowa Lakes Community College.

The U.S. Department of Education named Iowa Lakes a "Postsecondary Sustainability Awardee". Iowa Lakes is the only institution in the state of Iowa to receive this honor in 2017.

A prime example of the college's efforts is the Sustainable Energy Resources and Technologies Center. It houses the college's wind energy and turbine technology program, among others. The building was built geothermal renewable energy systems, and controlled lighting and heating systems. Ten percent of the material used in construction is recycled content and recyclable building materials. "It just goes to show how committed we are to sustainable activities, and reducing out carbon input," Jennie Knudson, Iowa Lakes Community College Planning & Development Grant Writer said. "We are very excited."

The college plans to continue its efforts with a brand new wind turbine that's unlike anything else. Called "Chava", it's a vertical axis wind turbine prototype that goes "online" at the college's farm later this summer. Some of the electricity generated will power the beef and swine operations.

