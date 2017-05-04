Sen. Grassley shares the benefits of the Siouxland/Washington Conference

Sixty delegates from across Siouxland made their way to Washington to speak with lawmakers representing them on the state and federal levels at the annual Siouxland/Washington conference.

It's a tradition that's been going on since 195

"I think it's a good to have a lot of people with different issues coming to town, but of all of them speaking in a unified voice behind the various subjects," said U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, (R) Iowa.

So what were those major issues of importance for the Siouxland delegation?

"We talked a lot about health care and housing as far as affordable housing for workforce," said Barbara Sloniker, executive vice president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce. "So those are some of the big ones. We talked about deficit reduction."

Grassley said there are a few that he will put more priority on moving forward.

"Health care reform, reforming Obamacare has brought forth by people from the hospital. And the House passed a bill today," said Grassley. "The Senate will not work on the House bill. We will draft our own bill. But there'll be a lot of commonality between the two bills and the difference will be ironed out. So that's high on my priority."

But, the conference wasn't only about the issues.

"The networking amongst our own group, our tri-state group that's out here, you know putting them all in a room together where they're interacting with some people from our own area that might not necessarily have known before," said Sloniker.

It's an opportunity that can only help Siouxland grow.

Speakers at the conference include Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.