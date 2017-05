It was a return to the sunshine for Siouxland today and that meant a return to warmer temperatures with most of our highs hitting the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

And this is just the beginning of the warming because we have 70s in the forecast for the next several days and we'll stay dry through the weekend as well.

We could see a few showers work into the area Sunday night but most of those should be gone for the majority of our Monday.

Highs on both Monday and Tuesday should be close to 80 degrees.

A little better chance of light rain moves in by Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures will cool back toward the 60s by Thursday.