UPDATE: Woodbury County Sheriff's Department to assist with extradition of Correa-Carmenaty

UPDATE:

New developments tonight surrounding the man accused of shooting two sheriff's deputies in Council Bluffs on Monday.

Today, Wesley Correa-Carmenaty agreed to be brought back to Iowa to face charges of murder and attempted murder.

Deputy Mark Burbridge was killed while Deputy Pat Morgan injured.

With the suspect being brought to Iowa to face charges, the prosecutor in Nebraska dropped charges there.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Department will be playing a key role in handling the suspect in the case.

Sheriff Dave Drew said the department learned about 3 p.m. today they would be assisting with the extradition and housing of Correa-Carmenaty as he is brought back to Pottawattamie County.

PREVIOUSLY:

A man accused of killing a deputy and wounding another while escaping from an Iowa jail before being recaptured in Nebraska is going back to Iowa to face charges.

Wesley Correa-Carmenaty agreed during a hearing in Omaha on Thursday to be extradited to Iowa to face charges of murder and attempted murder, among others.

Matthew Wilber, the head prosecutor for Iowa's Pottawattamie County, says officials will likely wait until after the slain deputy's funeral on Monday to retrieve Correa-Carmenaty. They have 10 days in which to do so.

Authorities say Correa-Carmenaty had just been sentenced to 45 years in prison in an unrelated case when he managed to grab one of the two deputies' guns while being transferred to a Council Bluffs, Iowa, jail. He shot them both and used a van to escape but was recaptured across the state border in Omaha.