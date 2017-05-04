Storm Lake woman accused of beating her daughter with a belt

A Storm Lake woman is under arrest after police say she beat her 13-year old daughter with a belt.

Thirty-eight-year old Anna Torres is charged with Child Endangerment.

According to police, a report filed by the Iowa Department of Human Services says the 13-year old claims her mother beat her with a belt, leaving marks on her legs. The suspected assault happened at the end of April.

Torres is booked in the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2000 bond.

News release from the Buena Vista County Police Department:

On the morning of Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at approximately 10:30am the Storm Lake Police Department took a report from the Iowa Department of Human Services in reference to an alleged physical abuse.

Police were advised that a 13 year old female had allegedly been beaten with a belt on her legs causing marks to be left on the child's leg on or about April 23, 2017 by her mother. An investigator interviewed the child and the mark left from the alleged assault with the belt was still visible.

Following an investigation the SLPD arrested Anna Torres, age 38 of Storm Lake at approximately 2:00pm Wednesday afternoon in connection with the alleged abuse and charged her with Child Endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor). Torres was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2000.00 bond.

The SLPD was assisted by the Iowa Department of Human Services.

All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.