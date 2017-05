An assembly was called early this morning to celebrate the year end. But it was actually a rouse to actually give the VFW Teacher of the year award to Anthony Gaul.

Gaul is also the Sergeant Bluff Fire Chief and was selected by VFW Post 1973 due to his community involvement and all he does for his students.

"They pulled one off on me, surprised me, it's amazing to see what others see in you, You never know what you will that a kid may remember and it is fun t hear 15 years down the road some little thing that they remember," said Teacher, Anthony Gaul, West Middle School.

This was the local District award, Gaul will compete for the state title.