Musketeers ready for pivotal game three in Waterloo

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Musketeers are in Waterloo for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Friday. This is a big game with the best-of-five series tied at one game apiece after the two teams split in Sioux City.

The Black Hawks evened the series with a 2-1 win in overtime on Sunday. That was after a 5-2 Muskie win in the opener.

Sioux City is now 3-5 against the Black Hawks this season, with four of the eight games going into overtime. In the Musketeers' last visit to Waterloo, Sioux City lost 6 to 1, so they know Young Arena is a tough place to play.

"Yeah, they're good at home," said head coach Jay Varady. "It's what we always do, we practice Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, we get on the bus, we'll stay the night in Waterloo on Thursday and we'll get to work on Friday."

Game time is 7:05 at Young Arena. We'll have a LIVE report from Waterloo on Friday at 6 & 10.

