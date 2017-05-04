Explorers rival folds two weeks before opener - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Explorers rival folds two weeks before opener

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

After five seasons playing against the Sioux City Explorers, the Laredo Lemurs have folded, just two weeks before the start of the season.

A ownership change was contested in court but the new owner did not have her operation plan approved by the city, which runs the stadium.

Laredo made the playoffs three times in their five seasons and beat the X's in the playoffs in 2015, to win the American Association title. The X's were scheduled to host the Lemurs for three games in mid-July at Lewis and Clark Park. The Salina Stockade, from Kansas, will take Laredo's place on the schedule.
    
There will be a special city council meeting on Monday in Laredo, where the new owner still hopes to salvage the season, which starts May 18th.

