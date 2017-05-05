Judge: No injunction for Iowa abortion waiting period

Iowa lawmakers recently passed a new abortion bill, and part of that plan already faced a legal challenge.

The 72-hour ban on abortions that is part of the new pro-life bill, was the issue in court today in Polk County, Iowa..

The senate voted 30-20 for a 20-week provision that women could not have an abortion after this time, even in cases of rape or incest.

The only exception was unless their life was at risk.

The ACLU and Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit, asking the Polk County District Court to issue an emergency injunction to block provisions of the new abortion bill.

Governor Terry Branstad will sign the new abortion law tomorrow morning.

When signed, the new pro-life law will take effect immediately.

Pro-life supporters have been rallying these past few months and are ready to celebrate the new pro-life bill.

But Planned Parenthood and the ACLU were fighting 2 provisions of the law.

The provision requiring a 72-hour forced waiting period for abortions at any state of pregnancy and requiring an additional doctor appointment, are were two areas they have issues with stating that in their opinion they are unconstitutional.

"We think this is ridiculous, we think this is unfair and dangerous and this is not the way to play politics with women's lives. Women who choose to get abortions have already made this tough decision and there is already a waiting period of sorts because after you find out that you are pregnant you have to make that decision, then make an appointment for the procedure and that doesn't happen instantaneously," said Veronica Fowler, ACLU.

But some here in Siouxland applaud the decision and say a 72 hour waiting period is reasonable.

"We've all heard stories of woemn who regret the decision of abortion so 72 hours for the woman to think about the decision, to consult with family, to consult with the father is a very small time period in the grand scheme of things," said Kristie Arlt, Sioux City Archdiocese.

"We have all kinds of people who will help people in need all over the state, we have pro-life men and women, organizations who will help any woman who is in trouble, who is afraid, who is scared and who doesn't know what to do, we will take care of them," said Bishop R. Walker Nickless, Sioux City Archdiocese.

With the injunction being shot down, those who had abortion plans for tomorrow, or next week will all have to reschedule.

The governor is scheduled to sign the pro-life bill tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m.

Once signed the law will take effect immediately, unlike most laws that don't go into effect until July 1.