LAKE AREA NEWS: Walleye Season begins Friday at Great Area Lakes

The countdown is on for the official start of the walleye season on the Iowa Great Lakes.

Walleye Weekend starts at the stroke of midnight Friday.

Kara Matheson of the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce says hundreds of anglers will be trying to land a specially tagged walleye worth $35,000, along with prizes for heaviest stringers of fish.

Registrations are being accepted at Lakes Area bait shops up until the fishing starts at midnight Friday...

"Anglers have until Sunday at Noon to not only fish for the tagged walleye but for, there's additional prizes for heaviest stringer of a few different categories of fish. They have to be weighed in to the bait shop by Noon on Sunday, and then we'll have an awards luncheon at the Expo Building in Spirit Lake where we announce hopefully someone has caught a tagged walleye, as well as announce winners for the heaviest stringers," said Matheson.

For an additional $15, Matheson says you can sign up for the extended contest that makes you eligible for a portion of the prize money if you happen to catch a tagged walleye later in the season.

Proceeds will be divied up among the Okoboji Protective Association, the Spirit Lake Protective Association, the East Okoboji Lakes Improvement Corporation, and the Center Lake Protection and Improvement Association.