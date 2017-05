New details are being revealed about the police standoff in Milford, Iowa that ended with the death of a man.



The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says on its Facebook page today that initial autopsy results show that 52-year-old Robert Brunner died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He also suffered another gunshot wound to the torso.



Brunner was found dead in his Milford apartment several hours after police were called there about a domestic situation. The call came about 9:00 p.m. Sunday. As two officers approached the apartment, investigators say Brunner pointed a handgun at them. Shots were exchanged between Brunner and the officer now identified as Jesse Hoss of the Milford Police Department.



The other officer is with the Arnolds Park Police Department.



The officers retreated and more law enforcement were called in. They tried make contact with Brunner for several hours to no avail. Officers went in the apartment about midnight and found Brunner dead.



The Iowa DCI continues its investigation.



Read more here: http://www.dps.state.ia.us/commis/pib/Releases/2017/05-05-2017_DCI_MilfordShootingUpdate.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery