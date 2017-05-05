South Dakota man gets life sentence for conspiracy to distribute - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota man gets life sentence for conspiracy to distribute meth

Posted:
A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to life in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to life in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to life in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 55-year-old Shawn Sorensen was given the life sentence because he has two prior felony drug convictions. Authorities say the latest case involves 10 pounds of meth and a half-pound of cocaine which was discovered by the postal service.

The Argus Leader reports Sorensen was also sentenced to 10 concurrent years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.