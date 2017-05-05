South Dakota man gets life sentence for conspiracy to distribute meth

A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to life in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to life in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 55-year-old Shawn Sorensen was given the life sentence because he has two prior felony drug convictions. Authorities say the latest case involves 10 pounds of meth and a half-pound of cocaine which was discovered by the postal service.

The Argus Leader reports Sorensen was also sentenced to 10 concurrent years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.