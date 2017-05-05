Beautiful start to the weekend

Our warming trend is continuing as we step into our Friday after a day of reaching into the 60s and 70s yesterday. We'll have W/NW flow but even with that temps are still expected to climb into the upper 70s today under gorgeous, sunny skies. This ridge of high pressure will continue to hold strong into the weekend with ample amounts of sun staying us through Sunday. We'll have a back door cold front slip into Siouxland tomorrow night and that will cool us down just a touch for our Sunday but we still look to climb into the mid 70s. A chance of showers develops Sunday night into the day on Monday as a warm front lifts through Siouxland.

A spotty storm is possible Monday, but we're looking at another warm day with highs surging upwards toward 80°. I think we'll actually get climb into the lower 80s Tuesday, making it the warmest day of the next 7. Temps then start to drop behind this cold front that looks to swing through late Tuesday into Wednesday. As of now that boundary looks to push through mainly dry, but it then stalls and gives us a chance of showers and maybe a storm on Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions then look to quiet down for the latter half of next week with partly cloudy conditions anticipated. Temps will be falling back towards seasonable norms, with highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer