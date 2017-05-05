Suspect in South Dakota deputy shooting charged with attempted m - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Suspect in South Dakota deputy shooting charged with attempted murder

Posted:
MADISON, SD (AP) -

A man suspected of shooting and wounding a South Dakota sheriff's deputy has been charged with attempted murder.

Thirty-seven-year-old Matthew Rumbolz was due in court in Lake County on Friday on that charge as well as assault, drug and eluding counts.

McCook County Deputy Dylan Hillestad was shot in the arm about 2 a.m. Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire with the suspect south of Madison.

The deputy was treated at a hospital and released.

The suspect was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted more than 12 hours.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.