Suspect in South Dakota deputy shooting charged with attempted murder

A man suspected of shooting and wounding a South Dakota sheriff's deputy has been charged with attempted murder.

Thirty-seven-year-old Matthew Rumbolz was due in court in Lake County on Friday on that charge as well as assault, drug and eluding counts.

McCook County Deputy Dylan Hillestad was shot in the arm about 2 a.m. Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire with the suspect south of Madison.

The deputy was treated at a hospital and released.

The suspect was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted more than 12 hours.