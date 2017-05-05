WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Derby Saturday at 1:30 p.m. - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Derby Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

(NBC News)

It's called the most exciting and fastest two-minutes in all of sports, the Kentucky Derby, horse racing's premier event.

The ponies don't run until Saturday evening but for fans the spectacle of the derby begins long before the horses are in the gate.

Jockey's, owners, and trainers say its the biggest event in their sport.

But for fans, the derby isn't just a race or a day. It's the end of a two-week festival here and the ponies are only part of the show..

It's about horses, hats, the odds and all the hype.

Kent Desormeaux, Jockey/Sonneteer said, "Well it's definitely high energy but i thing it's the history of it all. I mean it's just a magical event it's our Super Bowl."

Kickoff for the Kentucky Derby isn't until Saturday, but the excitement and party here, builds all week. Something jockeys say even the horses can sense during training.

Channing Hill, jockey/Fast and accurate said, "They're usually pretty fired up when they step on the track and obviously they feel the energy."

Energy from a crowd that's not always focused on the track.

Randy Moss, NBC Sports analyst said, "The horse racing part is just secondary. it's a place to see and be seen." 

And what you see is unique. 
 
Susan Vogt, Owner, Rodes Him/Her said, "There's so much pageantry and tradition." 

Tradition, topped off by a hat and at the derby bigger is always better.

Christine A Moore, Milliner said, "You need something that's larger than life whether it's like the size of it or you know the color of it needs something that's going to pop above like you're normal every day."

And there is nothing normal or everyday about the run for the roses.
 

