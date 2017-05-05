US military death in Somalia is 1st since 1993 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

US military death in Somalia is 1st since 1993

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) -

A U.S. military spokesman says the death of a U.S. service member in Somalia appears to be the first such death in combat in that country in more than two decades.

U.S. Africa Command spokesman Patrick Barnes says that "we do not believe there has been a case where a U.S. service member has been killed in combat action in Somalia since the incident there in 1993."

The United States pulled out of Somalia after 1993, when two helicopters were shot down in Mogadishu and bodies of Americans were dragged through the streets.

Thursday's death came during an operation against the al-Shabab extremist group.

President Donald Trump recently approved expanded military operations in Somalia against al-Shabab, including more aggressive airstrikes and considering parts of southern Somalia areas of active hostilities.
 

