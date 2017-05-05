The Latest: Abortion advocates say court action helps women

Planned Parenthood and ACLU of Iowa are applauding the Iowa Supreme Court's decision to temporarily halt a 72-hour abortion waiting period soon after Gov. Terry Branstad enacted several restrictions.



The state will have an opportunity to respond to the temporary injunction on Monday. The court will then decide whether to extend the short-term injunction.



Planned Parenthood notes the court's action Friday allowed 44 women with scheduled abortions to proceed with their appointments. Suzanna de Baca, CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, says in a statement that the law had caused confusion for patients.



She says one woman had driven seven hours to her appointment Friday and then was told she couldn't have the procedure that day. She says women were "angry and upset at the intrusion into their lives."



Ben Hammes, a spokesman for Branstad, says the state believes the 72-hour wait period will ultimately be implemented.



He calls the court's injunction "part of the process," adding that the governor expects the stay will soon be lifted.

Previous story:

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has signed three bills dealing with abortion, voter identification and medical malpractice.



The abortion bill signed Friday morning prohibits the procedure in most cases after 20 weeks of pregnancy and requires a 72-hour waiting period. Abortion-rights groups have indicated they will fight the law in the Iowa Supreme Court. Branstad called it a significant stride for the anti-abortion movement.



The voter identification measure requires voters to show ID at polls starting in 2019 and reduces Iowa's early voting period, which opponents say will suppress turnout. Republicans say it is necessary to protect against voter fraud, while acknowledging the problem is rare.



The medical malpractice law restricts some payouts to patients who win such lawsuits, though juries can override the cap in some instances.