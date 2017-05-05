Iowa Gov. Branstad plans to sign fireworks bill - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa Gov. Branstad plans to sign fireworks bill

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

The Fourth of July likely will have more sizzle as Gov. Terry Branstad has signaled he'll sign a bill into law that legalizes the sale of most fireworks in Iowa.
   
Branstad announced Friday that he'd sign the bill Tuesday despite arguments from opponents that expanding fireworks sales would lead to more injuries and property damage. Supporters responded that residents already bought fireworks in neighboring states and that people were overstating potentials dangers.
   
After being signed by Branstad, the law will legalize most consumer-grade fireworks, including bottle rockets, firecrackers and roman candles. The explosives could be sold from June 1 through July 8 and from Dec. 10 through Jan. 3 in permanent structures or tents.
   
Cities could prohibit use of fireworks but not outlaw their sale.
   
The Legislative Services Agency estimates the law will generate $1.5 million in sales tax revenue for the 2018 fiscal year.

