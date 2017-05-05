Gov. Branstad signs new voter ID changes into law

Governor Branstad signed state voter identification changes into law.

Starting in 2019, eligible voters in Iowa will need to show a form of identification at the polls.

Republicans that support the legislation say it's necessary to fight voter fraud during the election cycle.

Democrats who oppose it are concerned the legislation will suppress voter turnout around the state.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate assures Iowans that voting participation will maintain its high standard nationally, and maybe build upon it under this new law.

"Our system is set up under this bill that every eligible voter will get to vote," said Pate. "Now, there might be a slight difference because if they don't have their ID with them on Election Day, we'll ask them to vote provisional, but it doesn't change the fact they will get to vote that day."

The legislation also reduces the state's early voting period.

Voters who plan on voting before Election Day can do so beginning 29 days before Super Tuesday.