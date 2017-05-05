Siouxland students package meals to honor late teacher - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland students package meals to honor late teacher

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -

Over 600 students from Gehlen Catholic and Spalding Catholic schools are here making meals for the hungry in Honduras.

Together they'll package over 200,000 meals.

The students and local organizations and businesses are working three, hour and a half shifts to make nutritious meals.

Friday's event was organized by the family of Carol Kessenich.

A graduate and former teacher at Gehlen Catholic High School that died last month. 

"We just want to honor Carol's memory and the number of people that donated to the cause, to her funeral, and the number of people who are here volunteering, is always amazing," said Kessenich's sister, Sheila Wettengel. "So, it is just a wonderful experience and Carol would be so proud."

Each packaged meal includes a grain, a protein, a vegetable, and healthy vitamins. 

Then Just Feed One works with 18 schools around the Midwest during the school year to feed over a million mouths in third world countries.

Everyone involved packaged over two-hundred seventeen-thousand meals.

It's their fourth-largest in production since the program began in 2006. 

