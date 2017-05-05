Teens learn the importance of privacy on social media

Gehlen Catholic and Spalding Catholic students are learning lessons in how to act online.

Members from the Sioux City branch of the FBI and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation are giving tips on social media.

Officials say, the main thing students need to recognize, is that one it's online, it's there forever.

They say images can be recovered on automatic delete message apps, like Snapchat.

And anonymous apps, like Yik Yak, can still track users.

They say privacy isn't reality online.

"Their information that they put out there and the information that they share is not truly private," said FBI Special Agent in Sioux City, Jon Moeller. "It can grow legs and go anywhere and anywhere and we're just trying to get them to think through it before they start posting and sharing."

Officials say the issue continues to grow because more and more teens are walking around with smartphones these days.

Cyber bullying was also a topic of discussion.

Officials advise students to seek help from a school counselor or at least tell a teacher or parent if they're bullied online.