Pretrial hearings complete in BPI lawsuit; trial begins June 5th



On Tuesday Union County Circuit Court Judge Cheryle Gering ruled that BPI's two economic experts would be allowed to testify in court --Daniel Sumner and Mark Hosfield.

Friday final motions were decided on what economic experts ABC would be able to use to cross examine.

One of the big decisions was the judge's motion to side with the plaintiffs and not allowed ABC economic expert Dr. JP Dube to testify.

Judge Gering sided with the ruling based on unreliability of Dr. Dube's surveys and stated his findings were misleading. On the other five motions, the judge found the remaining experts are reliable.

Therefore, the judge said it is up to a jury to decide which of the opinions they believe are more accurate to decide the judgment in the 1.9 billion dollar lawsuit.

On May 18th a pool of 350 jurors from will fill out a questionnaire. Jury selection will begin on May 31st and is expected to be done by June 2nd. 16 jurors will be seated with 4 alternates.

The trial begins on June 5th in Elk Point, South Dakota.

