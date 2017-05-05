Reminders from Missouri why we shouldn't drive through flood waters

Two people died this week in Missouri after their vehicles were swept away by flood waters.

And the state highway patrol has rescued dozens of others.

And they're warning people -- they'll be issuing tickets to drivers who drive around barricades on flooded roads.

Hank Cavagnaro has the story.

Sgt. Clark Parrott/Missouri State Highway Patrol

"We cant stress enough if a road is closed do not drive around it, it may look dry there may not be water over it but the road bed underneath may have washed away."

It seems like an easy thing to do, just drive around a barricade and get where we need to be.

But with roads flooded across the heartland it's can be dangerous for a lot of people.

Sgt. Clark Parrott/Missouri State Highway Patrol

"It's not only dangerous to them but it's putting emergency responders in danger as well."

And aside from the danger it's also illegal.

Which means you can receive a ticket for ignoring those barricades.

Sgt. Clark Parrott/Missouri State Highway Patrol

"You know we hate that it comes to that, but when people are dying driving across these roadways, driving around the barricades, we're gonna do everything we can... one to keep people safe but also enforce the laws of the state of Missouri."

While it might be easy to say I'll be okay, it could end up with you getting a ticket and possibly putting lives at risk.

Sgt. Clark Parrott/Missouri State Highway Patrol

"I can't imagine anything being worth driving around a barricade."