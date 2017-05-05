In Iowa speech U.S. Ag Secretary reassures farmers of Trump administration support of RFS

New Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue made his first major policy speech, Friday in Iowa.

On a farm, near Nevada, Perdue reassured farmers by confirming the Trump administration's support of the Renewable Fuel Standard.

"I'll tell you, all you family out here, I'll be happy to be an adoptive Iowa son here as Secretary of Agriculture," said Sec. Sonny Perdue, of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Those were promising words from Perdue during his visit to Nevada, Iowa.

He spoke with farmers, and political leaders, from Iowa about the future of farming during his stop at the Couser Cattle Company.

"This is a true privilege and honor to be able to get the new Secretary of Ag in Iowa and to be able to show him the industry that we've built here," said Bill Couser, owner of Couser Cattle Company. "It's not just corn and soybeans. It's ethanol. It's biodiesel."

Ethanol and biodiesel were key points in the discussion at the town hall that followed the tour of Couser Cattle.

Farmers questioned how much emphasis the current cabinet will put into advancing the Renewable Fuel Standard, which calls for blending ethanol and biodiesel into the country's fuel supply.

"A fellow by the name of Donald J. Trump, did you hear what he said during the campaign," renewable energy, ethanol is here to stay," said Perdue. "And, we're going to look for new technologies to be even more efficient."

One state leader, who echoed Perdue's comments on the Renewable Fuel Standard, was Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey.

"He knows this is an area that's strongly supportive of ethanol and renewable fuels," said Northey. "Certainly Bill Couser and family have been a great leader in that. He came here purposely and when he got handed the button that said 'don't mess with the RFS' he put that button on. And, he reminded everybody I work for the president. The president supports ethanol. So, I feel very good about that message."

Another major area looked at Friday was the importance of trade and agriculture.

"I think that what we ought to be most satisfied and thankful for is his understanding that the prosperity of agriculture depends upon trade," said Sen. Charles Grassley, (R) of Iowa. "And, that is kind of a touchy thing right now because the protections platform that Trump ran on, now Trump has modified his views quite a bit."

There was also the subject of being able to take care of farmland more efficiently.

"The incentive programs that are happening within Iowa, but also from Washington through NRCS and others, the application process and the time to get applied for those conservation practices that we'd like to do are just onerous," said Ray Gaesser, a farmer near Corning, Iowa.

“When you go into the NRCS office, the FSA office, crop insurance, we shouldn't put you on an interrogation at every point," said Perdue. "It ought to be a one stop shop so you can handle it go back and get that seed in the ground."

Now Perdue takes the things he learned back to Washington.