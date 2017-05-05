Big Ox Energy facing over $50,000 in fines by OSHA

Big Ox Energy is facing over $50,000 in fines from safety regulators.

The citations and subsequent fines follow a six-month Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigations at the South Sioux City plant.

The investigation was spurred by worker exposure to hydrogen sulfide gas.

OSHA investigators cited Big Ox for a lack of protection, education and safety practices for employees.

Big Ox Energy spokesman Kevin Bradley says the company, "responded immediately after being made aware of the issues, and we also brought in top experts to verify the facility was operating properly."

Sewer odor issues blamed on the plant displaced as many as two dozen families at their height last fall.

The entire report can be found here: https://www.osha.gov/pls/imis/establishment.search?p_logger=1&establishment=BIG+OX+%25&State=all&officetype=all&Office=all&p_case=all&p_violations_exist=all&startmonth=05&startday=05&startyear=2012&endmonth=05&endday=05&endyear=2017