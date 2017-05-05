A gorgeous weekend coming our way!

It may have been the perfect way to be heading into the weekend with lots of sun, low humidity, not much wind, and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

And there's more of this kind of weather on the way.

Highs on Saturday may be just a little bit cooler than today, especially in eastern Siouxland where highs may only get into the upper 60s.

I still think most of central and western Siouxland will be able to go back into the mid to upper 70s.

We'll keep sunny skies right on into Sunday when highs again will be in the 70s across the region.

Sunday night does bring a slight chance of showers to the region and those could linger into early Monday.

It's looking like the best chances of some light rain will probably occur Wednesday as a system moves through.

In the wake of that system, we'll cool our temperatures back down with highs on Thursday and Friday falling back into the 60s.