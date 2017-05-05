Plea hearing set in case of former union leader accused in federal embezzlement case

A judge has canceled a June trial for a former union president accused of embezzling from his union local in northwest Iowa.

Instead, a "guilty plea hearing" is now set for Monday in the case against Curtis Dean Lang.

Prosecutors say Lang stole more than $45,000 from United Dairy Workers of Le Mars while serving as president from 2012 to June 2015.

According to an order, which was filed by the judge in the case, the "guilty plea hearing" can only take place if both the defendant, and the government, have already reached a plea agreement.

That hearing is Monday, May 8th at 9:00am in federal court in Sioux City.