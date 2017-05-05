Musketeers shut out Waterloo for 2-1 lead in Western Conference Finals

The Musketeers stopped Waterloo on Friday, 3-0, for a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

Tarek Baker and Matt Hellickson each scored, Matiss Kivlenieks saved 29 shots and the Musketeers beat Waterloo 3-0 on Friday for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

After a scoreless first period, Baker got the Musketeers on the board with a power play goal that was assisted by Charlie Kelleher and Aapeli Rasanen.

Then, in the final minute of the period, Matt Hellickson scored an unassisted goal to give Sioux City a 2-0 lead after two periods.

The Musketeers added an empty-netter off the stick of Odeen Tufto late in the third period.

The Black Hawks outshot Sioux City for the third game in a row, 29-28. But the Musketeers were strong on the penalty kill. Waterloo was 0-for-5 on the power play.

Black Hawk goalie Robbie Beydoun had 25 saves, but Kivlenieks was the superior goalie, posting his second clean sheet of the playoffs.

"I thought they had a ton of pressure on us," said Musketeers head coach Jay Varady. "I thought we had some guys block some shots. Matiss made some big saves. It was a huge point in the game for us."

"We're in a really happy mood, but obviously we know that there's still work to be done tomorrow," said Baker. "We've got to get our rest, get all the food and fluids in our body, and just be ready to go to battle tomorrow."

"It's a little easier, but you're still just trying to play the same way," said Hellickson. "You don't try and get too high or too low. You just try to stay pretty even keel."

"They had a couple pretty good chances, and I think we're a playoff team," said defenseman Jacob Wilson. We're pretty resilient, we just kept going. Pucks started going our way, and we just kept working for it."

The Musketeers will go into Game Four of the series trying to close out the Black Hawks and advance to the Clark Cup Finals. Puck drop for Game Four is Saturday at 7:05 p.m.