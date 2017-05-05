A local summer program is a finalist for a big grant - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A local summer program is a finalist for a big grant

By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Mary Treglia's Summer Program, "Camp Imagination" is looking for Siouxland's help.

The program helps to keep children active and progressing in their skills in school.

This year, the program is one of 10 finalists for a $25,000 grant by the Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope Grant- Jimmie Johnson.

This grant could help their program grow and provide more for the children's learning.

"It would be mean that we would actually have some breathing room in our program, said Shannon Schroeder, Director of Camp Imagination. We would be able to provide certified teachers for every grade. Make sure that all of them, all of the children are able to do as many field trips around town. Have as many educational experiences as possible and unfortunately you have to pay for some of those things.

