Sioux City's Cone Park improving with new updates

By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The city of Sioux City is marking progress on the Cone park project.

The city says the roadway to the park, which is still under construction, is complete.

The tubing hill light bases are set, and construction crews continue to work on electrical needs.

City workers say they'll set up light poles, next.

Then, they'll install the carpet lift, trail extensions and set the pump house/pond work in Sertoma Park.

Construction of the day lodge will begin in June.

The ice skating rink and splash pad construction should start in the fall.
 

