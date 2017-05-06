Beautiful weather carries into Sunday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Beautiful weather carries into Sunday

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
The beautiful weather continued into our Saturday with highs in the 70s and nothing but blue skies overhead.

The clear skies stick with us through the night and into our Sunday with another great day on the way to close the weekend.

There will be a little more wind than we saw on Saturday.

A chance for some isolated thundershowers arrives Sunday night and some lingering showers could be with us for the Monday morning commute.

Despite this it will be a partly cloudy afternoon with highs getting into the 80s.

Temperatures will gradually cool as we through the week and by the time we reach Thursday and Friday we will be topping out in the upper 60s.

The week looks dry though aside from a chance for showers on Wednesday.

